10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in August

We’re back with another monthly installment of the 10 best-selling products featured on RVtravel.com last month. How many will make the list again and how many are new? Read to find out!

#1 Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

Sliding into the number one slot this month by a LARGE margin is the handheld groove gap cleaning tool! This small groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

#2 Nature’s Willow Bug Bite Balm

Climbing from #7 to #2 is Nature’s willow Bug Bite Balm. This small, lightweight container fits in your pocket or purse and is ready to relieve the itch as soon as you get bit!

#3 Mini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

These handy little lights are holding steady at #3. You can get your own 6-pack of these button lamps here for less than $10. They are worth it!

#4 Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

Bugs were out in force this August and this handy sponge rose in the ranks from #10 to #4! The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your RV’s clear coat, but this one is completely paint-safe. Learn more or order.

#5 Glow-in-the-dark tape

Dropping from its #1 spot, but still in the running, we have glow-in-the-dark tape. If you haven’t used this tape yet, give it a try! This one is the best – it will stay lit until sunrise (and charges up in under 30 minutes) – and it’s waterproof!

#6 RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks

Dropping a couple of spots but still holding strong in the middle of the pack is the Corps of Engineers guide. This guide lists and describes RV-friendly camping areas operated by the Corps of Engineers. It’s perfect for RV travelers because all of the hike-in, boat-in and tent-only camping areas are not included, which makes it easy to find the campgrounds that can accommodate RVs. Corps of Engineers Parks are considered by many RVers to be the best public campgrounds in the USA. Read more.

#7 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Atlas

Rising a couple of spots in August is the 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas. This is the atlas that truckers rely on to plan their routes. It helps them get “there” the fastest while avoiding roads where they could get stuck with turns too tight or bridges too low to fit through without shaving off their roofs.

#8 Bureau of Land Management Camping (the Second Edition is out!)

The new edition makes the list this month, increasing its list of camping areas from 1,142 to 1,273! Working in partnership with The Ultimate Public Campground Project, this new guide describes camping areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 11 Western states. RVers who “boondock” on public lands — usually far from the crowds — will find this book very useful. Read more.

#9 This water meter won’t let you overfill your tanks!

New to the list is the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter. This inexpensive meter helps you avoid overflow and takes the guesswork out of filling your tank no matter what kind of water pressure the campground has.

#10 RV Toilet Seal Lubricant and Conditioner

Pulling up the rear (erm, literally…) in the #10 spot and new to the list is the Toilet Seal Lubricant featured in one of Dave Solberg’s Q&A’s. You can read more about why Dave recommended this product here.

