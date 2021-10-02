10 Best-selling products from Amazon on RVtravel.com in September

Now that the fall season is fully upon us, let’s see if what RVers want is changing with the color of the leaves.

#1 Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This handy tool is fast becoming a must-have for RVers! This small groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. The two-part gadget scrapes up debris and dirt, and has a brush for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

#2 Thetford RV Drain Valve Lubricant

Dave Solberg posted an update on how to keep black tank smells out of your RV. After looking at the numbers in September, it looks like you all appreciated the extra tip from Thetford about how to keep your seals from further deterioration. You can find the drain valve lubricant here and the toilet seal lubricant is mentioned below.

#3 RV Toilet Seal Lubricant and Conditioner

Moving up to #3 on the list is the Toilet Seal Lubricant featured in one of Dave Solberg’s Q&A’s. You can read more about why Dave recommended this product here.

#4 Compact Cutlery Organizer

It’s like this was made for RVs! Usually cutlery organizers take up entire drawers – you know, the ones that spread out and take up unnecessary space. This one doesn’t do that! This small, compact tray organizes your cutlery in an amazing space-saving way. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, so you’re not losing any space! Check it out and order one for yourself.

#5 Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your RV’s clear coat, but this one is completely paint-safe. Learn more or order.

#6 Mini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces

These handy little lights make the list yet again. You can get your own 6-pack of these button lamps here for less than $10. They are worth it!

Read more about these bright little lights here.

#7 Nature’s Willow Bug Bite Balm

Next up is Nature’s Willow Bug Bite Balm. This small, lightweight container fits in your pocket or purse and is ready to relieve the itch as soon as you get bit!

#8 This water meter won’t let you overfill your tanks!

Always handy is the Save A Drop P3 Water Meter. This inexpensive meter helps you avoid overflow and takes the guesswork out of filling your tank no matter what kind of water pressure the campground has.

Read more about it here.

#9 Motion Sensor Closet Lights

These motion sensor lights are safe for closets and tight places! Don’t worry about cords or heat, these LED lights will help you find what you are looking for in the back of that storage compartment at a great price!

#10 Bureau of Land Management Camping (the Second Edition is out!)

The new edition increases its list of camping areas from 1,142 to 1,273! Working in partnership with The Ultimate Public Campground Project, this new guide describes camping areas managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in 11 Western states. RVers who “boondock” on public lands — usually far from the crowds — will find this book very useful. Read more.