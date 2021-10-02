Lightweight, portable seat and stool great for RVer or anyone on-the-go

Froy had it going on. A few hours into the 2021 Florida RV Super Show in Tampa, his spiel had me calling back to the shop to see how many of these portable stool/seat things we needed so I could get the best deal. “I do not know – tornado/hurricane – whatever it is, it will hold any of the guys, has a carry strap and it comes in pink!” I bubbled over the phone to the service manager.

Being a frequent exhibitor at regional RV Shows, you see your share of come-and-go products, and then there are those that are must-haves. Having put the Tornado Seat to some tests over the past nine months, this one is a keeper.

The Tornado Seat comes in handy and stores easily

When you are fixing something in the RV and need a seat or a lift, the telescoping stool extends in 1.5” increments up to 18” tall with almost 10” of surface area on the durable seat made of impact nylon. It has a scale plate design for added stability and can hold up to 400 pounds. It collapses to a 2.5” disk for easy carry and storage – behind the seat in the truck or RV couch, hanging in the closet or just about anywhere that you can easily access it.

The Tornado Seat weighs less than three pounds and has a multitude of uses. While it can be a seat or a step stool around the RV, it is also a great item to keep in your car or truck to use as a seat when needed, whether stopping on the side of the road to do some fishing, at the beach or sporting event.

The Tornado Seats and similar models are available online from a variety of retailers. To purchase from Froy or learn more, click here.

##RVT1020