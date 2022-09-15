18 uses for toothpaste while RVing

Sure, you use it for keeping your teeth clean and healthy, but did you know that there are many other uses for toothpaste? It’s true! Here are several ways you can use toothpaste while RVing.

Note: The following tips call for not-gel toothpaste. Also, before trying any of these tips, first test the application in an unobtrusive place.

Uses for toothpaste in the RV kitchen

Remove odors from hands. After preparing garlic and onions for that yummy recipe, you can use toothpaste to remove lingering odors from your hands. Use a fingernail brush to scrub your hands and fingertips with a bit of toothpaste and the odor will be eliminated.

Clean containers. Use a Scotch-Brite pad and a drop of toothpaste to scrub out smelly containers, like that camp thermos bottle. Be sure to rinse thoroughly afterward. Bonus: Toothpaste also deodorizes plasticware.

Shine fixtures. Apply toothpaste to a soft cloth and gently rub the RV kitchen faucet to remove dirt and grime. Rinse, then buff with a clean cloth to ensure a sparkling shine.

Clean refrigerator seals. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to an old toothbrush. Dampen with water and use the prepared toothbrush to clean the folds and crevices of the refrigerator seals. Rinse with cold water and dry with a soft cloth.

Remove tea and coffee stains. Use toothpaste to rub away tea and coffee stains from your ceramic mugs. Apply a bit of toothpaste to the stains and scrub with a brush or scrubby pad.

In the living room

Remove floor scuffs. Apply toothpaste to a dry cloth and rub away shoe marks on your RV’s vinyl flooring. Rinse and dry.

Clean carpet. Apply non-whitening toothpaste directly to the stain and rub it away with a bristle brush. Use a clean, damp cloth to rinse away residue. (Hint: Try this tip in a hidden area first to make sure the process won't discolor the carpet.)

Crayon on walls. A bit of toothpaste (non-whitening) on a clean cloth can help remove crayon from a painted surface or a wallpapered wall. Just test the process first!

Fix scratched CDs and DVDs. Apply a small bit of toothpaste to your fingertips and use it to gently rub the surface of the CD or DVD. Use very little pressure and move in a circular motion, from the center of the disc to the outside edge. Avoid rubbing back and forth. Rinse thoroughly. The toothpaste should reduce the effects of small scratches and smudges.

Remove scuffs on leather. If your leather sofa or chairs are scuffed, try reviving them with a bit of non-whitening toothpaste. Apply a small dab of toothpaste to a soft cloth and gently rub the scuff marks to fade or even eliminate them. Test the process first on an inconspicuous spot.

Uses for toothpaste in the bedroom

Clean residue from iron . (First, make sure the iron is unplugged and cool to the touch.) Is the bottom plate of your clothes iron getting “gunky”? Apply toothpaste with a rag and rinse thoroughly afterward. No more “gunk.” (Bonus: This also works to clean the plates on a hair straightener.)

Perk up shoes. A bit of toothpaste applied to a rag can whiten the rubber sides of athletic shoes. Use a wet rag to rinse and you're good to go.

A bit of toothpaste applied to a rag can whiten the rubber sides of athletic shoes. Use a wet rag to rinse and you’re good to go. Remove water rings. If that midnight glass of water leaves a mark on your bedroom dresser, grab some toothpaste. Put a dab on a soft cloth and rub directly on the ring only. Wipe residue off with a damp cloth and follow up with furniture polish.

In the bathroom

Grimy shower glass. Put some toothpaste on a damp sponge. Then use a circular motion to rub away soap scum and grime from your glass shower panels. Rinse with cold water and squeegee excess water off for a brilliant shine.

Bug bite. A small bit of toothpaste applied directly to the bite will stop the itching.

A small bit of toothpaste applied directly to the bite will stop the itching. Black tar. Come home from the beach with black beach tar? A little toothpaste will remove it from the soles of your feet.

Outside your RV

Renew blurry headlights . Apply toothpaste to your “foggy” headlight covers via a damp sponge. Rub gently in a circular motion. Remove toothpaste with a damp, soft cloth.

Water sports. Use a cloth to apply toothpaste to your goggles. Rinse and the goggles won't "fog up" as you snorkel. (Also works on woodworking safety goggles.)

Do you use toothpaste in an unusual way? Tell us about it in the comments, please.

