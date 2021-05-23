Yet another stupid RVer trick! Please rate it after watching

Here we go again, with another installment of “Stupid RVer Tricks.” In this one, a driver in a limousine races across a stretch of desert, then aims straight for the mid-section of a Class C motorhome. Will he make it? Will he die in the process? You’ll need to watch the video for the answer.

We have shown you many Stupid RVer Tricks throughout the years. We believe this may qualify to be in the Top 25 stupidest. One commenter on the video’s posting on YouTube wrote: “When your foreign friends ask what American culture is about, show them this.” Oh, we are sorry to admit there’s likely some truth to that.

Another commenter wrote, “This is what I was born to see,” followed by the equally relevant “America’s back on the menu, boys.”

Okay, time to watch the video. After it’s finished, please respond to the question below, so we can score this to determines if it qualifies for our “Stupid RVer Tricks Hall of Fame.”

Warning: There are some words near the end that your Mom told you to never say.

Another Stupid RVer Trick: Motorhome Mud Bogging!