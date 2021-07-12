Monday, July 12, 2021
RV Recalls

Some 2021 Jayco White Hawk trailers recalled

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2021 White Hawk travel trailers. The metallic electrical boxes may not be grounded. An ungrounded metallic electrical box can cause an electrical shock, increasing the risk of injury.

Remedy
Dealers will install a bare copper grounding conductor to the metallic electrical box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 14, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901568.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

