RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 12, 2021

Issue 1641

Tip of the Day

Let gravity help you dump your black tank. Don’t follow these examples.

It’s much easier and more sanitary when poop runs downhill. Remember the Forrest Gump saying, “Stupid is as stupid does?” It appears some of these hookups could use a lesson. The law of physics exists for our benefit. When gravity does the work for you, why defy it? When you do, it’s much harder to push sludge uphill. So why make the task difficult?

Follow these tips (and not these funny examples) for dumping your sludge.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Holiday Rambler Nautica 34RX diesel pusher. As he reports, “My wife and I got to sit in and try out all the furnishings and appointments of this all-electric coach. We opened and closed doors and cabinets and pushed lots of buttons. Meanwhile, we heard more about what makes this coach unique.” Learn more.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Quick tip to help prevent air conditioner breaker tripping

By Mike Sokol

With RV air conditioners tripping circuit breakers like crazy with record-breaking heat recently, I’m getting a constant stream of emails and Facebook comments asking what can be done about it. So here’s a tip from our friends at SoftStartRV that can help, and it won’t cost you a dime. (Thanks, Danny, for the tip!) Here’s the tip. (Note from editor: I think the heat got to Mike. He gets a little carried away with clichés.)

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RVelectricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Is reusable toilet paper a good idea in your RV?

We came across an article recently about what is apparently a hot topic on Twitter and other social media sites — using reusable toilet paper. For RVers, the practice may have a little more relevance than for residents of traditional homes. What do you think? (Includes a poll.)

New insurance product may be a game changer for RVers. Check it out.

Reader poll

Which hardware store do you shop in the most?

Grab your tools and head over here to respond.

Quick Tip

Shoe holder does new tricks!

From reader Mary C.: “I hang a plastic shoe bag with 24 compartments designed for 12 pairs of shoes on the inside of my motorhome bathroom door to contain miscellaneous necessities like batteries, cosmetics, grooming items, medical supplies, etc. Everything is in clear view and immediately accessible.”

Fire-resistant bag keeps valuables safe!

This silicone-coated fire-resistant bag will save your money, documents, jewelry, passport and other valuables from a fire. Its two layers of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material make it resist fire and heat up to 1000 ℉. It’s waterproof, too, so when the hoses arrive, your valuables won’t be harmed. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Save Our Water

While this website promotes sustainability and wise water usage, there are also a ton of helpful articles here about saving and conserving water. Have you ever thought about rainwater harvesting?

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 15

This week on the podcast, Mark and Julie Bennett, YouTube’s ”RVLove” personalities, help us learn from their hard-won experience, sharing the things they wish they’d known before they started RVing. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, and RVtravel.com’s RVs: Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

It’s radio on the Internet! Listen to the episode here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

OK, friends. THIS is how you enjoy life. THIS is doing things right…

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Peach Muffins

by Beth Streeter from Easton, PA

The combination of blueberries and peaches isn’t that commonly used like other combinations… but it should be. These muffins are tender and melt in your mouth. What we really loved is that they’re not overly sweet. So, the sweetness from the peaches is noticeable and you taste the slightly tart blueberries. The buttered spiced topping adds just the right amount of sweetness. These are very yummy!

These sound delicious! Get the recipe.

Trivia

In Norse (Scandinavian countries), the name Siri means “a beautiful woman that leads you to victory.” And that she does!

Be like Mike: Don’t forget the fuse!

Mike Sokol says: Your RV has both 120-volt AC electrical systems (like your house), plus 12-volt DC battery systems (like your car). If the power goes out, it could be a circuit breaker (like in your house) or a blown fuse (like in your car). Always carry spare fuses that fit your RV’s battery system. Confirm the exact type and size of fuses your RV needs, then get a set of replacements. Here’s one pack, but be sure to check what your RV actually uses before ordering it.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Otis is the best canine camping companion ever! He’s friendly and enjoys chasing the birds and squirrels. He snores like a sailor!” —Warren Carter

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

I had to bring my lizard to the vet. He wouldn’t stop telling jokes and he was really getting on my nerves! The vet looked at him and said, “Oh, this isn’t a lizard. He’s a stand-up chameleon!”

