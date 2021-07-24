Saturday, July 24, 2021
Saturday, July 24, 2021
2021 Shelby F-150: Power, beauty, bravado, $115K

By James Raia
0

Even Shelby American may have outdone itself. The high-performance vehicle manufacturer has announced a new Ford F-150.

It’s customized to be the “most powerful, most refined, and most competent Shelby F-150 yet.”

The 2021 Shelby F-150 takes the traditional famed pickup truck to extremes.
The 2021 Shelby F-150 begins as a four-wheel-drive F-150 pickup truck in Lariat trim with the company’s 5.0L gasoline V-8.

2021 Shelby F-150: Upscale inside, outside

On the inside, Shelby provides an upgrade with two-tone leather seat covers, embroidered headrests, carbon-fiber trim pieces, a Shelby-badged console lid, billet racing pedals and deep-tinted windows.

The exterior is further embellished with a ram-air hood with functional vents, powered and lighted side steps with rock guards, body-color fender flairs, front fender vents, and front bumper cover with vents.

The 2021 Shelby F-150 is all bravado and only 600 will be made in 2021.
And there are painted door handles, painted mirror caps, painted rear bumper cladding, a custom Shelby block-letter grille, a tonneau cover and a bed rug.

Shelby reports the  2021 Shelby F-150 is also one of the company’s most capable off-road trucks ever.

Shelby is producing only 600 of these trucks in 2021. The starting MSRP is $107,080 for the naturally aspirated version and $114,980 for the supercharged 775-horsepower version.

Each Shelby F-150 comes with a 5.0L V-8 engine with 400 horsepower 410 lb-ft of torque. Shelby adds a performance air intake and a specially tuned Borla exhaust. A supercharger increases the horsepower to 775.

When the supercharger is selected, the supercharger head unit and intake manifold are powder-coated Ford Racing blue. The kit utilizes a larger billet throttle body, high-flow fuel injectors, and an oversized carbon-fiber air intake tube. Supercharger sales and installation are performed after-title.

Towing capacity ranges from 5,000 to 11,300 pounds.

James Raia

