Ford F-150 gets surprising dubious title: most dangerous vehicle

By James Raia

The most popular pickup truck in the United States is also the country’s most dangerous vehicle. At least that’s the result of a new report released by a Lending Tree website, ValuePenguin.com.

According to the analysis, which ranked the 25 Deadliest Vehicles in the United States, the Ford F-150 was involved in 10,845 fatal crashes in the past five years.

The Chevrolet Silverado (7,718 fatal crashes), Honda Accord (5,079), Toyota Camry (4,734) and Ram Pickup Trucks (5,897) complete the top-five vehicles on the dubious list.

The Ford Mustang does the worst job of protecting its occupants — 0.71 Mustang occupants are killed per fatal crash. Other cars where occupants did not fare well in fatal crashes include the Ford Taurus (0.7), the Honda Civic (0.7), and the Ford Ranger (0.68).

While the deadliest individual models were pickups and SUVs, passenger cars are still involved in more crashes than any other type of passenger vehicle.

A total of 100,388 passenger cars were involved in fatal crashes over the past five years. Pickups and SUVs are involved in 42,774, and 41,207 fatal crashes, respectively. Minivans were in just 11,006 fatal crashes.

Motorcycles account for 10 percent of fatal crashes, despite making up only 3 percent of the registered vehicles.

Additionally, the number of motorcycle occupants killed per crash is 0.98. The number means if a motorcyclist is involved in a fatal crash, the motorcyclist or their passenger is killed nearly every time.

Cars between 10 and 15 years old are involved in the most fatal crashes, while newer models were involved in fewer crashes.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and car manufacturers to determine which vehicles are most often involved in fatal crashes.

ValuePenguin.com conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers.

To view the full report, visit: Deadliest Vehicle in the United States.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT962b