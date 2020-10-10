Truck wars: Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Ram 1500 TRX

By James Raia

As competitive as the truck segment has become, it’s about to get more intense.

Ford has announced it’s bringing back the one missing truck from its vast lineup, the 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor with a V8 engine.

The announcement comes after the recent news of the pending 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. First introduced as a concept vehicle in 2016, it will be equipped with a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 with 702 horsepower.

Ford F-150 Raptor: Power galore

Ford’s decision to reintroduce the more powerful Raptor will please truck enthusiasts who appreciate the highest end of high performance.

According to early reports among industry analysts, the new Raptor will feature a supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500. Ford hasn’t announced specifics, but the Raptor will produce between 725 and 750 horsepower and will feature a coil-spring rear suspension, a first for the Ford F-150.

The current Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 with 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Ford’s announcement comes just after the manufacturer announced its new Ford F-150 EV.

The Ram 1500 TRX is scheduled to enter production later this year. Besides its powerful engine, the new truck will include a wider track, a prominent hood scope and flared fenders.

The power-infused Ford Raptor is expected to be unveiled in the spring of 2021. Consumer sales are predicted toward the end of the year.

Neither vehicle has a pending price structure.

