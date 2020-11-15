Ford says “no” to EV Super Duty trucks – for now

By James Raia

Super Duty Trucks add to Ford’s lineup of top-selling vehicles, and the carmaker is continually expanding its electric vehicle market. But there’s an exception – it won’t offer battery power to its strongest vehicles anytime soon.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president, Americas and International Markets Group, said “no” when asked in a recent interview about the possibility of Ford expanding its pending EV lineup to its most powerful trucks.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Galhotra slightly elaborated, saying the automaker doesn’t have plans “at the moment” for its electric Super Duty offerings.

Ford Super Duty trucks: No EVs

Ford Super Duty trucks feature heavier chassis and suspension components than the F-150, allowing for higher payload and towing capacities.

The company will continue to grow its EV stable, according to Jim Farley, Ford’s new CEO.

The plan for the next decade will include introducing affordable Ford EVs for consumers and commercial clients, just not among its largest trucks.

The E-Transit, a battery-electric version of Ford’s popular Transit commercial van, debuts in mid-November.

According to the manufacturer, the battery-electric version of the Ford F-150 pickup truck will have a lifetime cost of ownership roughly half of the current gas-powered model. It also will include a large front trunk in place of an engine.

Ford executives believe the company’s future will include dual-purpose platformed vehicles. The F-150 can handle an internal-combustion engine and a battery-electric powertrain.

The Mustang Mach-E, a single-purpose platform, will be Ford’s first EV. It’s scheduled to launch by the end of 2020.

