New 2022 truckers’ atlas can be huge help to RVers with big rigs

By Chuck Woodbury

The 2022 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas is hot off the press, barely a week old now. This is the atlas that truckers rely on to plan their routes. It helps them get “there” the fastest while avoiding roads where they could get stuck with turns too tight or bridges too low to fit through without shaving off their roofs.

I’ve used this guide for years, mostly when traveling in my Class A motorhome east of the Mississippi. That’s where the most problematic roads and low bridges and tunnels are found. Oh, they’re everywhere, but far less common in the West. The last thing any RVer wants is to get stuck at the entrance of an underpass or tunnel and need to stop and turn around. In rare cases it can be impossible without the help of law enforcement (and extreme embarrassment to the driver as other motorists curse you for the traffic delay).

This is an excellent road atlas, of course, but for any RVer driving a super-sized motorhome or towing a big fifth wheel trailer, it’s invaluable, at least in my opinion. I even relied on it when I traveled with my Winnebago View, which was only 24 feet long, but too high to fit under many bridges on rural highways and country roads.

While I always travel with a dedicated GPS or use Google Maps on my iPhone, I find this atlas to be incredibly valuable if, for nothing else, peace of mind. I can simply look at my intended route in the atlas and see far ahead to determine immediately if are there obstacles along the way. If so, I’ll plot another course.

You’ll likely find the atlas at truck stops soon. But it’s already available at Amazon. If you’re a member of Prime, you may be able to get it delivered within 24 hours.