RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 1, 2021



Issue 1634

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Plan Your RV Trips Better than Ever!

Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever with Road Trip Wizard! See the route you’re taking, with campgrounds, gas stops and more than 57,000 points of interest. Find the best campgrounds and RV parks based on reviews by real RVers! Don’t worry about downloading any applications or applying updates. It’s all built on the web. Learn more.

Today’s thought

“Who are you to judge the life I live? I know I’m not perfect — and I don’t live to be. But before you start pointing fingers … make sure your hands are clean!” ―Bob Marley

Need an excuse to celebrate? To our many readers to the north, Happy Canada Day! We hope travel will return to normal soon so we can visit each other again. We miss you!!!

On this day in history: 1867 – The Canadian confederation occurred with the passing of the Constitution Act, 1867, where the three separate colonies of Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were united into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada.



Tip of the Day

Should you carry water in your RV tank while traveling?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Should you carry water in your fresh water tank when traveling? If you do, is there anything special you should do? It’s a question that comes up a lot. The “right” answer (and there isn’t really a “right” or “wrong” one here) depends on your RV lifestyle.

First, a bit about water: In the RV world you need to remember — it’s heavy. At eight pounds to the gallon, a typical 30-gallon fresh water tank will boost the weight of your tow (or your motorhome) by almost 250 pounds. With the price of fuel these days, that’s no small consideration. If your rig is already near the “limit” of its gross vehicle weight, casting off that much weight is a way to lighten up quickly.

But then there’s that lifestyle question. Are you headed out with your RV to boondock away from utilities? If you are, and there’s no water close to your boondocking location, you may have no choice but to travel with the water on board.

On the other hand, if you’re headed for an RV resort with full hookups, or a campground with a “known” good water supply, you can skate in and fill up (or hook up) on arrival. There are some RVers who disdain this idea. Many are the stories of RVers arriving at the campground only to find that water supply is “down” for a couple of days, or tastes so bad that it’s nearly unfit for consumption.

Perhaps a compromise is in order. No matter what our plans, we always try to see to it we have a few gallons in the tank. If we hit problems on the road and find ourselves stuck somewhere waiting for, say, repairs, we have enough water on hand to keep us going for a few days if we’re very conservative with our consumption. If you call the campground before you arrive and determine the water is working, then take your few gallons and go; fill up on arrival even if you’ll have hookups, just in case the system goes “kaput” while you’re there.

Of course, the idea of “dumping” water on the ground to lighten your load seems like a pretty serious sin, especially to those of us who frequent desert country. So if you fill on arrival, plan and time your consumption so that much of that tanked water can be used while you’re in the campground so that little is wasted if you decide to jettison the excess on leaving.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Roof air conditioner leaks during a heavy rain

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the 2021 Keystone Passport GT 2870RL flat fifth wheel. How does this trailer compare to Keystone’s Outback 328RL, also a “flat fifth wheel” but on the higher end of the spectrum. Find out in today’s review.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Keystone Passport SL 219BH? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 1, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Warren May of Tallahassee, Florida, and Scott Kosa of Sedro Woolley, Washington.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

It’s tick season! This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing them, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. Learn more or order.

Okay to RV with chickens?

Here’s the question from a would-be RVer: “I’m going to retire in five years. My question is: l want to travel around the country with one or two chickens. Are there ordinances or laws about crossing state lines with poultry?” Read more, including some advice from other RVers.

Reader poll

How do you usually buy peas?

Do you buy ’em fresh, frozen, canned or some other way? Inquiring minds want to know.

Respond here and see how others responded (and please, if you have a “pea” story leave it in the comments).

FUN! FUN! FUN!

This handheld digital Yahtzee game will keep you busy for hours — like those times you’re riding shotgun down a boring Interstate, or when it’s pouring rain outside and you’re stuck with a cranky hubby or wife you’d prefer to tune out! The solution: Play this fun game and pass the time with pleasure! Learn more or order for less than a cheap fast food meal!

Website of the day

AARP Daily Crossword

As AARP says, “A crossword a day keeps the doctor away!” This is a good daily dose of entertainment, and it keeps your brain sharp. Have fun!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 83 percent have never “camped” overnight in a Cracker Barrel parking lot

• 25 percent do not have a will

• 15 percent say they do not enjoy visiting “tourist traps” and stay far away from them

Recent poll: Do you feel a threat from wildfires where you live?

Recipe of the Day

Texas Peach Sangria

by Sue Weaver from Belton, TX

Summertime in a glass! This sangria is fruity, slightly sweet with peach flavor and so good. Ginger ale gives it a bit of bubble. The recipe is meant to serve a crowd and would be perfect for a summertime get-together. We opted to add strawberries and they paired so well with the peaches. A simple cocktail that’s full of flavor.

This could be the 4th of July drink you’ve been searching for! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Bruschetta Pasta Salad

Trivia

Rubber ducks have been recognized as the quintessential bathtub toy since 1970, when Ernie, the cheerful orange Muppet on Sesame Street, first sang the catchy ditty “Rubber Duckie” to his best bath buddy. The song rose to number 16 on Billboard’s chart of hit tunes and, decades later, kids still sing the praises of their water play pals.

Listen to a 30-second excerpt of Rubber Duckie.

*Yesterday’s trivia tells you the history of the yo-yo. Think you know when it was invented? You’re probably wrong!

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

You really can order anything on the internet these days, and this is no exception. (We’re drooling.)

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our grand-dog, Axle. He is a Blue Heeler. A very smart dog and very fast! Squirrels are no match for him!” —Dan Kooienga

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Mark Twain, who by nature was a lazy guy, once wrote this: “Never put off till tomorrow what may be done day after tomorrow just as well.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com