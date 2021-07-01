Cutting it close: Lawnmower blade comes through windshield

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It’s another one of those, minding your own business but life has other ideas, stories. This time it was for Laura Drum and her husband, motoring down Texas Interstate 635 on a quiet Saturday morning. The newlyweds (married last October) were heading into Irving, Texas, for a little shopping. My, how plans change when a lawnmower blade comes through your windshield.

Terror by Toro

Laura’s husband was at the wheel, keeping up with traffic at 70 miles per hour, when the car ahead of them hit some road debris. Laura thought it was just some ordinary stuff, litter, a piece of somebody’s bumper left over from a fender-bender. But no, it was terror by Toro (or some other brand) in the form of a 20” lawnmower blade, tossed up by the tires of the other car.

Hubby swerved, Laura ducked, and maybe those actions prevented a worse outcome. Nevertheless, the flying grass-demolisher demolished the passenger side of the windshield. They pulled the car over for a quick investigation, thinking whatever the object that hit them was, had simply gone on by. Unlike a passing asteroid, the object of their unwelcome close encounter of the third kind made itself a house guest. The lawnmower blade came through the windshield and stayed on board.

Embedded in wife?

It was only when the car was stopped that Laura finally saw the blasting blade. The lawnmower blade indeed came through the windshield on the passenger side. Moving at a speed fast enough to elude the human eye, it buried itself in the door panel – right next to Laura. As she extracted the alien object, her husband nearly had a fit. It looked, from his perspective, as if the blade had embedded itself in his wife. And in the flight trajectory, it also made major cracks in the passenger side window.

Have you had this experience?

Imagine explaining to your insurance company just how the lawnmower blade came through your windshield. But the adjuster ought to be happy – no bodily injury claims here of any substantial sum. Laura suffered a minor cut. That’s not always the case – here’s some interesting information about just how serious road debris encounters can be.

Have you ever had a close encounter of the road kind? We’d like to hear from anyone whose suffered an unidentified (or identified) flying object from the roadway.

