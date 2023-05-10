Wednesday, May 10, 2023

New report says it’s five times harder to find campsites now than in 2019

By RV Travel
A campground full sign outside a campground in the desert. It's five times harder to find campsites now than just a few years ago.
Photo credit: The Dyrt

The #1 camping information and booking app, The Dyrt, says it was nearly five times harder to find campsites in 2022 than it was in 2019. The new 2023 Camping Report reveals that last year was the most booked-up year on record, with campsites being twice as scarce in 2022 as they were in 2021.

In 2019, only 10.6 percent of respondents had difficulty booking a site due to reservations being full, while in 2022, this figure ballooned to 58.4 percent. The report also found that the number of campers in the United States has increased by 15.5 million over the past two years, to more than 80 million campers across the U.S.

To meet the increased demand, camping property managers and private landowners are expanding capacity, adding dates, and offering new types of camping. In 2022, 35.7 percent of property managers added campsites, while 18.6 percent expanded their calendars. Additionally, 48.6 percent raised rates in 2022, and 46.4 percent planned to do so in 2023. Among those who introduced new types of camping, 44 percent added “glamping” options.

Despite campgrounds being fully booked, cancellations do occur frequently. To help campers, The Dyrt recently launched The Dyrt Alerts, which are availability scans that send text notifications when a sold-out campground gets a cancellation. Campers can select up to five sold-out campgrounds to receive alerts for.

To learn more about The Dyrt and try a free 30-day trial with code “rvtravel”, click here

