Full-Time RVer Newsletter #55, May 10, 2023

“Listen with curiosity. Speak with honesty. Act with integrity. The greatest problem with communication is we don’t listen to understand. We listen to reply. When we listen with curiosity, we don’t listen with the intent to reply. We listen for what’s behind the words.”―Roy T. Bennett

Reader’s joyful poem about full-time RVing

Reader Jackie Johnson sent in this poem that she wrote about full-time RVing. We know you’ll relate and enjoy every rhyming-second of it. Thanks for sharing, Jackie!

By Jackie Johnson

There’s nothing quite like life on the road

When you’re a full-time RVer, the world is your abode

You can wake up each day to a new scene

And live out your dreams, however extreme!

From coast to coast and everywhere in between

There’s always a new adventure to be seen

Whether you’re chasing the sun or following the snow

The RV life is one heck of a show …

Continue reading

Crowds, noise, trash force these work campers to “retire”

By Brenda Odom

We have been campers for more than 30 years; we have been work campers for the past five of those. Before that, we spent a year managing a large coastal RV resort. In other words, I doubt we would be called "newbies."

This spare trailer tire got ripped to shreds, but why?

Folks, we don’t know the story about this spare trailer tire ripped to shreds, and neither does reader Dana Eulert, who sent this to us. But the moral of the story? Don’t do this at home… or something like that? You won’t believe this!

Working remotely from an RV: Taking the first step

By Gail Marsh

It's all my fault. I regularly send pictures and sightseeing reports back to our children. I endlessly and enthusiastically endorse the RV lifestyle and promote the benefits of moving from place to place as my husband and I meet new folks, learn new things, and enjoy almost every moment of living in our RV for months on end. It's no wonder I feel like it's all my fault they want to start working remotely from an RV!

Reader poll

Quick tip

Roadside emergency kit

Pat suggests a couple of items that you may not have thought to put in your “roadside emergency kit.” “I would suggest adding road cones [orange safety cones] and blinking lights to the emergency kit. We found some that collapse at Harbor freight. We also got reflective vests for the kit, too. Found a red tote bag at a thrift store with plenty of space to store it all.” Thanks Pat, for helping us stay safe out there.

A fun, unique Harvest Hosts location: RVing at Sawdust Alpacas

By Cheri Sicard

When I saw the listing for the Sawdust Alpacas in Fallon, Nevada, among the Harvest Hosts offerings, I immediately started planning how to work them into my travels. RV camping next to a herd of adorable alpacas? With optional low-priced water and electrical hookups to boot? Sign me up!

Rambler Ranch: A shrine to old cars, Americana in rural Colorado

RV travelers in Colorado can find their way through small towns, drive across open ranges, visit national parks and sightsee in quirky towns, museums and monuments. Rambler Ranch personifies the state’s connection to the past. A minute’s drive from County Rd. 21 in Elizabeth, Colo., Rambler Ranch is perched in a clearing of trees on the outskirts of the small town about 45 miles southeast of Denver. Read more.

Featured recipe

Easy Healthy Inside-Out Burrito

by Amanda A. Becker from San Jose, CA

A flavorful guilt-free dinner. The garnishes in this recipe are a must. They bring together the whole dish. There’s a little kick from the enchilada sauce but nothing overpowering. It’s everything you love about a burrito without the tortilla. If you can’t find Trader Joe’s corn salsa, use a small can of corn and mix with your favorite salsa.

Click here for the recipe

