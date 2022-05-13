Friday, May 13, 2022

Up to 34,021 Grand Design RVs recalled for fire risk

By Chuck Woodbury
Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2022 Grand Design Imagine, Reflection, Momentum, Solitude and Transcend travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Administration (NHTSA) says as many as 34,021 RVs may be affected by the recall.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to a fire and significant property damage. Grand Design owners should investigate if their RV is involved, and if so, get the problem fixed as soon as possible.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the quick disconnect fittings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 25, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910029.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

