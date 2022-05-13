Your RV isn’t safe in a tornado. How to be prepared in case of a last-minute warning

A year ago around this time, the Weather Emergency Alert alarm sounded on my phone. I opened it to see a message that I never wanted to see: Emergency Alert National Weather Service: TORNADO WARNING in this area until 5:30 PM CST.

It all happened in less than two minutes. After that, no sound, no wind, no shaking. We just felt a sense of relief in that we had, in fact, just lived through a tornado.

We were staying at an RV park in Custer, South Dakota. Our park neighbor had just unhooked and began to set up when the weather turned nasty. That is when the alarm sounded. We had only minutes to decide our course of action. That was not nearly long enough.

At first, the trailer began to sway. Then, it seemed as if a giant hand had grabbed it and began shaking us. We had to yell over the sound of the violent wind. We ran to the bedroom and I pulled the mattress over us, aware of the small protection that it offered.

To everyone’s good fortune we suffered no injuries. Only two trailers were moderately damaged. One unlucky neighbor had a pine tree laying over the hood of his new Ford truck. Trees lay scattered across the campground. Ruptured water lines shot streams into the air. Neighbors went from site to site checking on one another. We were all very lucky.

So, how does one plan and prepare for a tornado?

Prepare an emergency kit

Fill it with items that are essential to you, like medications. Place copies of your medical alert cards, driver’s licenses, and insurance cards inside a water-proof container. Always have a flashlight, extra batteries, and a small first aid kit. Include a whistle to alert people of your location, just in case.

Have an emergency plan

When you arrive at the park, ask if they have a designated emergency shelter area and where it is. If the attendant gives you a funny look and says, “We don’t have one”, find it on your own. It could be the on-premise restrooms or laundry.

Here’s a list of RV parks with storm shelters.

Stay weather alert

Monitor the local media if bad weather is imminent. Keep your cell phone charged to receive news and alerts. You might even drop an extra phone charger in your kit.

Move quickly

If you receive a tornado watch alert from the Storm Prediction Center, heed it. Time is not on your side. Grab your emergency kit and the pets. Leave your RV and go to as strong a shelter as is available. Once there, get into an interior room, or shower stall, and hunker down. Keep away from windows and exterior doors.

Do not stay in your RV or your vehicle; neither offers security. After all, they are merely thin-shelled, lightweight movable objects offering no protection from storm winds and flying debris.

After the storm passes, be aware

Watch out for downed electrical lines, seemingly dangerous leaning trees, hanging limbs, and fallen debris. Check on your neighbors, as someone may need your help.

I know that this all sounds ominous. Just remember, Preparation, Information, and Quick Action are keys to your survival. For more information visit the NOAA National Weather Service site.

