The 5 things that scare RVers the most

When I hear someone say “RVing” I immediately think: Vacation! Fun! Relaxation! Emotions include: Joy! Excitement! Happy anticipation! But wait! Turns out many people suffer from fears and phobias while RVing. Fear can dampen happy anticipation. It can squash good times. Fear may even ruin a vacation! Let’s see what scares RVers the most.

The things that scare RVers the most

Amaxophobia

Amaxophobia is the fear of driving. Also called motorphobia, fear of driving can afflict many RVers, especially at first. Driving a car or even a pickup truck is certainly different from pulling a fifth-wheel RV or travel trailer. And driving a motorhome can seem positively overwhelming as you think about the immense length and poundage you’re moving down the road.

I suffered from RV amaxophobia myself. I felt happy and safe sitting in the passenger seat, dutifully warning my husband of hazards (real or imagined) on the road ahead of us. It wasn’t long before I found myself behind the wheel learning how to drive our 40-foot fifth wheel. I’ll admit it. I was afraid at first. Now I’m glad I know how to maneuver our RV, “The Beast.”

If driving your RV makes your knees shake with fear, consider taking an RV driving course (like this). You’ll learn a lot and hopefully overcome your fear!

Atelophobia

The fear of imperfection or making mistakes is another phobia some RVers face. All it takes is one small miscalculation and that unfortunate mailbox incident can stick with you forever. The fear of making mistakes can afflict many RVers, especially costly blunders or ones that might result in damage or injury. A little caution is probably a good thing. Just don’t let atelophobia paralyze you.

One way to combat atelophobia is to discover what caused former mistakes and then work to overcome them. Practice driving and turning your RV in a large empty parking lot. Listen to the passenger who, in love and genuine concern, warns you of impending doom. Or if the one in the passenger seat is partially responsible for past mistakes, wear sound-deadening headphones.

Chronophobia

My husband suffers from fear of time or chronophobia. Symptoms begin the moment our RV departure day is set. No matter if our trip is to begin in three days or thirty, a timeline and numerous lists are brought forth and assigned duties are announced. After the orders are given, periodic checks are performed to make sure our preparations are “on time.”

Of course, prep lists (like this one) are a huge help. And because preparing for a trip can be a lot of work, it’s good to “share the load” with your travel buddy. Mine usually takes care of the mechanical prep while I concentrate on food prep. It works well for us.

Chronophobia symptoms can also appear when our trip begins. Once on the road, the passenger is assigned the task of “keeping time.” This involves using MapQuest and a wristwatch to ascertain: (1) How long we’ve been on the road; (2) How many hours before we reach the RV park; (3) What time the sun sets at said RV park; and many, many more. When his chronophobia symptoms flare up, I’m glad I’ve conquered my amaxophobia (fear of driving). I switch places with my husband, and I drive while he takes over the “timely” duties.

Athazagoraphobia

This is the fear of forgetting something. Many RVers I know (myself included) chronically suffer from this phobia. Since we’ve made our prep list, we’re slowly but surely winning the battle over this condition.

Agoraphobia

This fear of places and situations that might cause panic or embarrassment strikes many RVers as they attempt to maneuver into their assigned RV park site. Agoraphobia usually develops after one or more panic attacks—prompted, no doubt, by previous parking attempts.

Agoraphobia, triggered by back-in campsites, can be treated with practice. Again, take your RV to an empty parking lot and practice. Perfect your hand signals with the driver (follow this advice). Practice using a walkie-talkie as you give directions. Your skills will improve. It just takes practice.

Other phobias that scare RVers

There are many other phobias that afflict RVers. One thing that has helped my travel buddy-husband and me is to investigate the cause of the fear, practice our skills, and (most importantly) keep a good sense of humor!

What scares you the most as an RVer? Please tell me in the comments below.

##RVT1075