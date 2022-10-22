What I learned from writing for the National Enquirer

By Chuck Woodbury

Publisher

What I am about to tell you is a secret only a few of my closest friends know. It’s this: I once wrote for the National Enquirer. No kidding! It was back in the early 1980s, when the Enquirer was incredibly popular—its circulation was about six million (it’s now down to about 260,000).

I don’t know how I hooked up with the paper, but I did, and, wow, was it ever a learning experience! I was paid very well, and I badly, badly needed the money. I struggled most months to pay my rent (common struggling writer thing…). Some weekends I lived on popcorn, all I could afford. I still believed in my future as a writer so I kept going just like the Energizer Bunny. Money from the Enquirer was like a gift from Heaven.

I ended up writing for the tabloid for about a year, as a freelancer, not on the staff. Then I quit. It was just too sleazy. I never wrote dishonestly, but I felt uncomfortable with how I was asked to write—putting words into people’s mouths, for example.

At the same time, I was freelancing for USA Today, covering breaking news. One time my bylined story ended up on the cover. I was proud of that. How different could two publications be! Both experiences taught me a lot.

I bring this up because a few days ago, I spotted the Enquirer at the local Safeway checkout line. It got me thinking about life today as a writer and publisher.

The fact is that most successful news websites today are to some degree modern versions of the Enquirer. Ditto for cable news and even the broadcast networks. Local TV news has been tabloid-like for years: It’s basically crime news, which is always good for ratings. “If it bleeds, it leads.”

Today, if you want to increase your chances of success publishing a blog, website or YouTube channel, model it after the Enquirer. Come up with scare headlines and you’re halfway there. Exaggerate about a new deadly disease that just appeared in Africa. Or if there’s any hint that an asteroid is headed anywhere near Earth, my God, we’re talking Armageddon!

But wait! There’s more!

A new twist to dishonest journalism, and an even better way to get traffic, is to make readers angry—even better, fighting mad! If you publish a website that appeals to liberals, then bash conservatives every chance you get. Ditto for conservative websites—bash those damn liberals—turn them into enemies if you can. Never, ever, ever, admit that the other side “may have a point.” Most people, whether they admit it or not, would rather have their beliefs reinforced than to admit that maybe they were wrong!

At RVtravel.com we know that the juicier the headline the more people will click through, and that means more income. I believe the challenge for publishers these days is to be very careful about how far they are willing to bend the truth to attract readers. At RVtravel.com we don’t lie. We try really hard to be ethical. But, I’m telling you, sometimes it takes great restraint to not cross the line, where money is just laying there…

Alas, in the end, the “Enquirer” game has to be played to some degree in order to stay in the game. If you can outright, purposely lie and still sleep at night, then start shopping for a yacht because you can afford it.

I’m sad about today’s tabloidization of the news. The fact that media can exaggerate so easily is, in the end, very bad for our world. Today, in its quest for increased circulation, the media is fueling our anger over and over. And, really, the anger would not even exist otherwise.

Here are two excellent books that discuss this more. Do yourself a favor and read them. Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back and Trust Me, I’m Lying: Confessions of a Media Manipulator. And if you’re a member of PBS, watch the Masterpiece Theater mini-series “Press”, which is about an ethical London daily newspaper and a sleazy tabloid that is killing it. Here’s the trailer: