RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Tip of the Day

Taking RV inventory: Does everything in our RV need to stay?

By Nanci Dixon

Each year before our summer travels begin, we start the process of taking RV inventory. We find ourselves asking, “What do we really need?” and “What don’t we need anymore?” We are snowbirds that have been pretty much in one spot all winter, so now it’s time to put stuff away, organize and decide what should go into the dumpster (or Goodwill) and what we really, really need.

With the cost of gas, it is a good time to take inventory, pack the RV, and dump the extra weight.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Does using ice cubes to unclog an RV’s black tank really work?

In this 3-minute video, RVtravel.com technical advisor Dave Solberg discusses whether using ice cubes to clean and unclog level sensors in an RV’s black tank really works. You hear it often—empty your RV’s sewer (black) tank, add some water, then drop in a bunch of ice cubes. Then drive around so they bang against the sides of the tank, unclogging them and helping your level gauges function again. Does this really work or is this just a bit of advice that is passed along but never tested? Dave explains.

Click here

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Using the Andersen Trailer Jack Blocks

California RV Specialists offers sales of all the Andersen 5th wheel and RV stabilization products. Using the trailer jack block under your jack(s) means your jack doesn’t need to extend down as far, saving on wear and tear over time. Because the jack doesn’t need to extend fully, there’s less stress on it from movement. It’s a win-win.

Learn more

Video of the day

The top 5 best Florida springs with campgrounds

By Cheri Sicard

The team from CampTravelExplore is counting down their top 5 springs in Florida that have a campground attached!

The team says these crystal-clear springs are some of the Sunshine State’s finest attractions and should be on the bucket list of any RVer visiting.

Even if you don’t have a Florida trip planned, the extraordinarily beautiful eye candy in this video might have you rethinking your plans.

Click here to watch

Turn your RV into a coffee shop or log cabin—smooth jazz, crackling fire and all

By Emily Woodbury

I recently came across these incredible “ambiance” videos (is that what I should call them?) on YouTube and thought I’d share them with you. I have to admit, I left the first one, “Snow Night on Window at Coffee Shop,” on in another browser window while I was working, and it really sorta kinda felt like I was there! Not bad! … Check these out.

Do you normally carry a vacuum cleaner in your RV?

Quick Tip

Keep bugs from sticking so hard to your rig

Bugs sticking to the front of your rig making you buggy? Get ’em off easily. Apply plenty of wax to the front of your rig when doing your “spiff and clean” routines. Some RVers swear by dampening dryer softener sheets with water, then wiping the front end down with the sheet – bugs practically jump off with a quick wipe down later.

Recipe of the Day

The Ultimate Grilled Cheese

by Rhonda E. from Juneau, AK

This grilled cheese is something you would expect at a fancy deli. The garlic mayo packs a punch of flavor and crisps the bread up beautifully. The Gouda melts wonderfully and it pairs perfectly with the salty bacon, spinach, and softened onion. Every bite is a gooey bit of flavor!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Half an hour southwest of Austin, Texas, the quaint town of Kyle has earned the nickname the “Pie Capital of Texas” for its popular restaurant, the Texas Pie Company. The owner’s popular family recipes range from savory pot pies and chicken tetrazzini casserole to sweets like peanut butter mousse, lemon chess, chocolate fudge, coconut cream, Almond Joy, and pecan pie bars.

*The only predator that routinely preys on skunks is the….? We told you yesterday!

A “cool tool” indeed: The Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

This gadget, recommended by Dave Solberg and Dustin Simpson, instantly magnetizes or demagnetizes steel tools and other small parts. You can convert any tool blade to a magnetic retriever of things like screws, nuts, and metallic particles. No batteries or electricity required. Never lose a screw again! Read more about it here, or buy one for yourself here.

