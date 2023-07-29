Saturday, July 29, 2023

7 reasons to have an RV buyer’s inspection

By Dustin Simpson
RV buyers conduct inspections for several important reasons:

  • Identifying issues: Inspections allow buyers to identify any existing problems or potential issues with the RV. This could include mechanical, electrical, plumbing, or structural problems. By knowing the condition of the RV, buyers can make an informed decision about whether or not to proceed with the purchase.
  • Safety assurance: Ensuring the safety of the RV is paramount. An inspection can reveal safety hazards or deficiencies that might not be immediately apparent to a non-expert buyer. This is particularly crucial since RVs are mobile vehicles used for travel and may encounter various road and weather conditions.
  • Value assessment: An inspection helps buyers understand the true value of the RV. If there are significant issues, they can negotiate the price or decide if the cost of repairs outweighs the benefits of the purchase.
  • Warranty considerations: For new or relatively new RVs, inspections may be necessary to identify any defects that may be covered under warranty. This way, the buyer can ensure that any manufacturer’s warranty is utilized before it expires.
  • Peace of mind: Buying an RV is a significant investment, and an inspection provides peace of mind to the buyer. It helps them know what they’re getting into, reducing the risk of unexpected surprises after the purchase.
  • Negotiation tool: The inspection report can serve as a valuable negotiation tool. If issues are found during the inspection, buyers can use this information to request repairs or ask for a price reduction.
  • Compliance and regulations: In some regions, there might be specific regulations and requirements that RVs need to meet to be roadworthy and safe. An inspection can help ensure that the RV complies with these regulations.

It’s essential for buyers to hire a qualified and reputable RV inspector to conduct a thorough examination of the vehicle. This inspection should cover all relevant aspects of the RV’s systems and structure, allowing the buyer to make an informed decision based on its overall condition and safety.

Watch the video below to see a used-RV inspection at our shop, California RV Specialists.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
