Remember this critical item when RVing with your dog

Kibble? Check! Leash? Check! Dog bed? Check! All set? Nope! Don’t forget this essential item when RVing with dogs: dog first aid kit.

Friends of ours love to take their dog when they RV. They never had any problems—until last week, that is. The family was hiking, and Brutus (the dog) came, too. Along the way, Brutus stepped on something that put a deep cut in his right, front metacarpal pad. It didn’t seem too serious at first, but then the dog began to limp. Eventually, Brutus had to be carried back to the RV and taken to a local vet.

First aid kit

Brutus’ owners admitted, “It never entered our thought process to carry a first aid kit for Brutus. We never needed one before. Now we plan to always take a dog first aid kit along each time we RV with our dog.”

Whether you purchase a ready-made kit or make your own first aid kit, it’s important to know how to properly use each item inside your kit. For example, a thermometer will tell you if your dog is running a fever. Know how to properly take your canine’s temperature to avoid causing harm to your pet. You can find online resources or ask your local vet for this information.

Purchase a ready-made kit

There are several options of ready-made first-aid kits for pets online. I checked Amazon and found kits ranging in price from less than $20 to those costing more than $100. You may want to ask your veterinarian what kit s/he suggests.

Once you’ve purchased your dog first aid kit, you’ll want to store it with your other camping items. That way, you’ll remember to pack it along for each and every RV trip you take.

Make your own

As an alternative, you can gather first aid items and put together your own dog first aid kit. Here are some items that you’ll want to include in your homemade kit:

Thermometer

Penlight

Stethoscope

Q-tips

Tweezers

Femostats (for bleeding)

Syringes (include various sizes; be sure to have a syringe for administering oral medications)

Gauze/gauze pads

Adhesive tape

Scissors

Styptic pencil

Iodine tincture

Hydrogen peroxide

Antibiotic ointment

Vet wrap

Super glue

You may also want to add Benadryl (for allergic reactions), an oral electrolyte solution like Pedialyte (for diarrhea and/or dehydration), and activated charcoal (in case of poisoning).

Also good to know is this list of over-the-counter medications that are safe for dogs.

