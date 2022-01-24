70% of last year’s campers say they will try it again in 2022

It looks like campgrounds will remain crowded inn 2022 according to Kampgrounds of America’s Monthly Research Report for January.

The monthly report looks at camping trends via input from campers throughout North America. The report includes feedback from all camper sources, not just KOA campers.

The January KOA Monthly Research Report projects that 70% of those who camped in 2021 plan to do so again in 2022. With most campers (22%) booking their trips three to five months in advance, the outlook is for another year of growth in the camping industry.

“Camping has become the preferred way to enjoy the outdoors over the past year, and our research indicates that will continue,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of Kampgrounds of America. “It’s encouraging to see intent to camp remaining strong in 2022 with both veteran and new camping markets.”

As campers begin planning for another year of travel, most are booking their trips at least one month in advance. The majority are booking three to five months before they plan to travel (22%), while 20% of campers book one to two months prior. Another 17% prefer to book their camping trip a full six to 12 months in advance.

“It’s no surprise that more campers mean more advanced bookings,” Scott said. “Our advanced reservations are up over 51% over 2021 numbers. While it’s certainly possible to reserve great campgrounds on short notice, we are seeing the booking window lengthen. As an organization, KOA.com is adapting to the demand by making sites in regions easier to find and easier to book.”

In 2022, factors impacting camping plans – whether positively or negatively – include surging COVID cases (33%) and weather conditions (28%). However, it is notable that 29% of campers say nothing is changing their plans for the year.

Top travel destinations for the year include Colorado, California, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Campers plan to spend the most camping nights at national parks, state parks and private campgrounds.

To start off the year, 4.24 million households plan to camp in January.