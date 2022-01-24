RV Daily Tips. Monday, January 24, 2022

Issue 1781

Tip of the Day

Bucking the trend: Heading north for the winter (Part two)

Before you continue reading, read part one of this series here if you haven't already.

Camping in the winter in the northern U.S. requires special preparation. Blizzards, extremely cold temperatures, and blustery winds are just the beginning of potential hazards facing winter campers. How do they prepare? Here are a few answers…

Today’s RV review…

In today's column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new American Coach American Eagle 45E. Tony writes, "It's pretty rare that I get press information and stop and have to show my wife. But that's just what happened with the American Coach American Eagle 45E which debuted at the Tampa RV show. When I saw the interior shots I was really taken aback, again with the understanding that interior design is subjective. But, seriously. Wow."

No reviews from this weekend. Tony is running our media booth at the Quartzsite RV Show. If you're in the area, stop by the show (now through Jan. 30) and say hello!

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave: Video

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

I have my motorhome in storage. Is there anything I need to do before bringing it out for spring?

Dear Dave,

I have my motorhome in storage for the winter. Is there anything I need to do or to be aware of before bringing it out for spring? —A reader with spring fever

Watch Dave’s video reply.

Did you miss Dave’s video column on Saturday where he answered the question: Can my RV battery overcharge with solar?

RVelectricity ™

Testing for a dangerous hot-skin voltage

Dear Mike,

I recently pulled into a little country showground in my motorhome and plugged into a 240V pedestal. Went to check my tire valve extensions and on touching the vehicle rims I was getting a heavy tingling on my fingers. That’s never happened before or since, after connecting up to 240V. What could cause this to happen? Have alerted the showground manager just in case of faulty wiring somewhere. —Phillip

Read Mike’s important information (and watch the video) about hot-skin voltage here.

• Mike’s Saturday column: How to check 30-amp outlet polarity

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Join Mike Sokol for a 60-minute Zoom interview this Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. EST, featuring live questions from our Quartzsite booth with Tony Barthel. Wednesday Mike will discuss surge protectors, and Friday he'll discuss lithium battery upgrades.

7 handy uses for RV shelf liner you probably haven’t thought of

Most RVers are familiar with the cushioned shelf liners that protect our dishware when we travel and bump down the road. Beyond lining shelves to cushion and grip objects, the leftover pieces can be used for a lot of things around the RV. Learn about some of them here, then please add your tips in the comments below the article.

Reader poll

Do you carry a shovel in your RV?

Start digging and tell us here.

Quick Tip

An easy way to find historical markers

We camp most weekends and some longer weeks during the year. We move from place to place frequently (sometimes daily). Since I was first able to read, I liked to read the roadside historical markers. So when camping in a new place, I would drive the tow vehicle around and look for markers. Here in the East, they tend to be everywhere. I found a neat website with a map that shows where markers are. So now I can plan a route to look at the markers wherever I am. Here’s the link. Be prepared for a slow page load in the East if you are looking at a large area. Be patient—it’s worth it. —Betty

Thanks for the tip, Betty!

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Steve Perkinson

2015 Allegro Open Road 32SA

“It has a king bed. The television is in front of the couch with the fireplace under it. The kitchen is set up without an oven so we have more storage. Our model has a slide-out table and chairs/desk. It is much more convenient and takes up less room than a booth.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

From Covered Wagon to Winnebago: The Evolution of the RV

This article from Cheapism walks you through the history of the RV. It’s easy to read and fascinating!

Recipe of the Day

Creamy Lemon Oatmeal Bars

by Aurora McBee from Great Falls, MT

Yummy! Perfectly sweet and creamy.

Yummy! Perfectly sweet and creamy.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Pasta and Pancetta and Peas in a Gorgonzola Sauce

• Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

