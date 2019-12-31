Actor Jeff Goldblum explores the world of RVs

Jeff Goldblum takes fans on a journey through the history of RVs in the December 27th episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum. He starts things off with a visit to the Hollywood RV Park in Van Nuys, Calif., where people of all different backgrounds and careers choose to reside.

He then explores the RV Hall of Fame and Museum in Elkhart, Indiana where he learns about early RV models including one of the first designs from 1913 (a Tennessee Traveler) and the iconic Airstream. Next, he heads to the Jayco factory in nearby Middlebury to see how RVs are built.

Finally, he visits an RV demolition derby where old, beat-up vehicles are driven around for sport. Drivers try to destroy each other’s RVs while keeping their own in one piece for as long as possible — the last RV running wins the prize.

The episode along with others are available at the subscription channel Disney+.