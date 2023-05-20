Saturday, May 20, 2023

Add a pet door to your RV. It’s easy!

By Dustin Simpson
0

If you travel with furry friends, especially dogs, I’m sure you all dread having to let them in and out a hundred times a day. Here are a few ways you can add a pet door or a pet screen to your RV. This will free up some time for you to do other things!

Adding a pet screen door in your RV can let your dogs and cats go in or out freely enough without asking for your help to open the RV screen door or cause damage to it. You can also upgrade the screen to aluminum or thicker fiberglass mesh for additional durability.

Pet screen doors for RVs

You will need to remove the screen door for installation or to upgrade the screen material.
You can decide where to install for the height, center or off to the side.

This particular pet screen door is available in black or white and it also comes in two sizes.

Small opening sizes 9.6″ high and 8.2″ wide (Flap door size)

Large opening sizes 13″ high and 11″ wide (Flap door size)

You can find both colors and all sizes here.

Additional items and tools:

Now let’s talk pet doors for RVs

The pet door is great for your RV interior or exterior doors, it will fit all doors between 1/16 inches and 2 inches thick. You can add it to an entry door, as shown below, or a passing door inside, or even a compartment door.

This was installed in a Vanleigh fifth wheel a while back.
We removed the door for installation at the hinges in order to cut the correct size. You can leave it white or we can color match the paint for the frame to help it blend in.
Side view of the pet door.

Available in white paintable frame, it also comes in four sizes.

Meet our Boston Terrier named “Hitch.” He is always ready to go camping!
And meet our Boston Terrier named “Arvie.” She is always ready to go camping too!

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
