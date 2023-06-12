Add a MORryde sliding cargo tray to your RV’s basement storage

Are you looking to add an RV sliding cargo tray that makes storage access easy, even in hard-to-reach compartments of your RV? Trays glide smoothly on ball-bearing slides that pull out toward you. For this project, I recommend MORryde trays, which come fully assembled with carpeting already installed.

Today I caught up with the guys at my shop, California RV Specialists, installing this cargo tray riser kit on this Solitude 2021.

Here’s what you’ll need to install MORryde sliding cargo trays:

Raise your RV storage system with a cargo tray extender. This easy-to-install kit gives your sliding tray the extra height it needs to clear the lip of your basement compartment.

FEATURES:

Height adjustments (1.625″, 2.5″, 2.8″, 3.125″)

800 lb. weight capacity

Easy to install

Works with all MORryde Cargo Trays

Each kit includes 6 riser brackets

A two-way travel system on 90-inch models lets you slide out cargo from either side of your vehicle.

Example sliding cargo tray sizes

MORryde CTG60-2690W Sliding Cargo Tray 26″ x 90″

MORryde CTG60-4890W Sliding Cargo Tray 48″ x 90″

These trays come in 60″ and 90″ depths and range from 20″, 26″, 29″, 33″, 36″, 39″, 42″, 48″ and 52″ widths.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVT2141