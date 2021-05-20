Airstream recalls some 2020-2021 trailers for potential fire issue

Airstream, Inc. (Airstream) is recalling certain 2020-2021 25RB Flying Cloud, 28RB Flying Cloud, 30RB Flying Cloud, 25RB International, 28RB International, and 30RB International trailers. The stove top range was incorrectly installed in a non-sealed cabinet.

A draft can cause the flame to enter the non-sealed cabinet, increasing the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

The remedy is still under development. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 11, 2021. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111 ext. 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

