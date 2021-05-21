Gulf Stream Coach recalls some 2021 RVs

Gulf Stream Coach, Inc. (Gulf Stream) is recalling certain 2021 Vista Cruiser, Vintage Cruiser, Gulf Breeze, Matrix, Streamlite, Express, Envision, and Geo travel trailers. The Federal Certification Label may have incorrect tire size and tire pressure information listed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification” and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims.”

The tires may be overinflated, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Gulf Stream will mail a replacement certification label and installation instructions, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Gulf Stream customer service at 1-800-2898787.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).