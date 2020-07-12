Airstream recalls some 2020-2021 motorhomes

If the bolts carry the load rather than the bracket, it can cause them to break, affecting the vehicle handling and increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will replace the suspension bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin August 31, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.

Not signed up for the free RVtravel.com weekend newsletters? Published online since 2001. Sign up here.