Airstream recalls some Basecamp trailers for entry door problems

If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.

Remedy Airstream will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows as necessary and installing updated adhesive strips to all windows, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin August 11, 2020. Owners may contact Airstream customer service at 1-877-596-6505 or 1-937-596-6111, extension 7401 or 7411.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

