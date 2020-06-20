Keystone recalls some 2020 trailers: Window glass may fall out

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling 428 model year 2020 Alpine, Avalanche, Fuzion, Laredo, Montana, Raptor, Crossroads Redwood, and Dutchmen Voltage trailers. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal frame of the frameless windows may fail which can allow the glass to detach while moving.
If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Remedy
Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows as necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 29, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-375.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
* * *
