Forest River recalls some FR3 motorhomes. Jacks could deploy while RV moves

If the leveling jacks deploy while the vehicle is in motion, it can cause loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will correct the wiring harness, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 29, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-206-7600. Forest River’s number for this recall is 68-1178.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

##RVT953b