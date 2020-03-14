Camping World stock nosedived this week. A warning for some customers

Camping World’s stock dropped by nearly two-thirds this last week. Is the company in trouble?

In this impromptu five minute video, radio host Alan Warren of The RV Show USA has a warning to consider if you purchased an RV from Camping World in the last few years. You probably also purchased a Good Sam ESP — an Extended Service Policy (extended warranty). If so, if CW should go bust, your policy will go bust right along with it.

Find out what you can do right now to get at least some of your money back. If the company does declare bankruptcy, says Alan, you will almost certainly get nothing back as an unsecured creditor.

Here is the link for a PDF that shows you step by step instructions about how to cancel your Good Sam ESP. Be sure to follow the instructions carefully. https://s3.amazonaws.com/files-ccc/Go…

