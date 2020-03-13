Building an RV Park: We’re learning how to be GREAT campground hosts!

By Machelle James

The past two weeks have been quite an eye opener for me. After I came back from Campground Management School, I had so much information that my head was about to explode! We’ve made connections and relationships that we all need in order to succeed. Due to the seminars I attended, we have added a few amenities that we hadn’t planned to add.

We are going to add a soda machine, coffee machine and slushy machine to our camp store. After speaking with other CG owners, this is a super-profitable area that we shouldn’t pass up. AJ and I have never paid for coffee in a campground. We learned that many people are not like us and they do not want the hassle of making their own coffee, so they pay for it in the store. We would have missed out on a whole side income if I hadn’t met these people. Same thing for a slushy and soda machine. The kids GO NUTS over slushies, and the parents want soda and they will pay for it. Win-win for all of us!

I wanted to share a little about what seminar resonated and stuck with me the most. One speaker was Joe Moore with Moore’s Campground Consulting. He has been in the Campground Industry for years and has pretty much seen and heard it all. I would definitely recommend him if you are thinking about getting into this industry. He knows how to develop campgrounds and the ins and outs of engineering this massive undertaking. It’s also impressive how he storytells his experiences, his concerns, his answers for situations we haven’t even experienced yet. He is a great teacher and communicator. My takeaway from his seminar is the message below.

What do we want our guests’ experiences to look like? Meaning, we are selling an experience to you – what experience are we selling you? Answer: Being outdoor in nature, in a safe, friendly space for people of all abilities. We want to see you smile.

What sets our campground apart from everyone else? We need to know what our campground can and cannot offer. Example: We offer huge RV spaces that are off-road friendly as well as ADA-compliant cabins. We cannot offer a swimming pool or long-term residence as those are not part of our plan.

Who is our Target Market? Families, off-roaders, special needs children. People who like the outdoors, people who like to look at the night sky and see the stars and solar system.

Is our staff here to simply make a paycheck, or are they here to make our campground look good and make you feel special? We need our staff to carry the same business belief system that we as owners have. Our campers are on vacation and are choosing to spend their hard-earned money here at our park. They are going to be treated like family when they are here.

We also need to try and understand situations from our guests’ point of view. We need to be observant, empathetic and in-the-moment. When an RV pulls up to check in and little Joey is tired and cranky, and Mom is about to lose her mind because he is whining and overwhelmed – how can we help relieve this tension? Maybe something as simple as offering an ice cream or a bag of chips to the child? That doesn’t cost much and it sets the stage for a calm, understanding moment between the family and us.

Our guests will make judgments about us based on first impressions. I always have a smile on my face when I meet you or talk to you on the phone. It’s really hard to sound mad, angry or frustrated when a smile is on your face! It’s so important to WOW your guests with kindness, even with simple things: Lead them to their campsite, show them where the water is, show them how the pedestal works, pick up their curbside trash daily at a preset time, and thank them for choosing your campground. I know how I would like to be treated and I cannot wait to share these same experiences with you.

In my last article, I wrote how our soil was perc tested and that we have great drainage here. However, we were informed by Planning and Zoning and ADEQ (Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) that we have to have a nitrogen loading analysis done for our septic tank. We had our Engineer submit this information and it turns out, we need something called an Orenco system or something similar for a nitrogen-reducing septic system. Nitrogen comes from urine (greatest source), feces, garbage disposals and cleaning products.

In a process worthy of a chemistry lesson, nitrogen-reducing septic systems convert the ammonia from urine into nitrate. Bacteria then strip oxygen away from the nitrate, leaving nitrogen gas, which rises into the air, keeping it out of the water table. It’s important to note that we are NOT a professionals in this area. If any of you have experience in this area and can offer alternatives, please advise us! This is a much more expensive septic option and we are open to hearing other options.

On another important note, we have our first public Planning and Zoning meeting next week. The notifications were set up around the property and the postcards were mailed out to the neighbors. I will definitely let you all know how that meeting goes!

We have also joined our local Chamber of Commerce and had our first meeting this week. It was so enlightening to see all the businesses and clubs in our small town that we had no idea about! We were greeted warmly and made great connections throughout the night. I look forward to working with and learning from our town leaders.

Thank you for following our journey and as always, see you in the trees. And please leave a comment!

Machelle James and her husband, AJ, are building, from the ground up, a 15-acre RV park in Heber-Overgaard, Arizona, in the beautiful White Mountains 140 miles from Phoenix. Follow them on Facebook @ AJ’s Getaway RV Park or on Instagram at ajsgetawayrvpark.

