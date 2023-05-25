More Amazon tricks that will save you money

I’ve ordered from Amazon countless times. What I don’t normally do is investigate the many tools this powerhouse shopping giant provides. See for yourself! Here are some Amazon tips and tricks that will save you money.

(Psst: If you didn’t read my first article about Amazon tips from a few weeks ago, read it here.)

Coupons

No, you won’t need your scissors. Amazon has virtual coupons. On any given day you can find coupons to save you money on toys, pet needs, and even electronics. Here’s how to access the coupons in three easy steps:

Go to Amazon.com and click on “Coupons”. Scroll through the resulting items, choose from the product-type list along the left sidebar on the page, or enter “RV” in the search bar. When you’ve located the product you wish to purchase, “clip” the coupon simply by clicking on the yellow “clip coupon” button and add the item to your cart. (The coupon will be automatically applied to your purchase when you check out.)

Hint: You can also search for “Amazon coupons” on Google.

Prime Member savings

I usually find a really good deal when it’s too late—the item (or my preferred size/color) has sold out! If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can get a jump on upcoming deals and potentially save both time and money. Here’s how:

Go to Amazon.com and click on “Today’s Deals” (located directly under the search bar). Scroll down to see the left side bar and click on “Upcoming.” Scroll down and select “Sports and outdoors” (or other product type).

The resulting page will show you upcoming special deals. If you click on “Watch this deal,” Amazon will show the time remaining or provide the actual time the deal activates and is available for purchase.

Amazon’s Subscribe and Save

If you regularly purchase a certain product from Amazon (like dog food or RV tank treatment), consider signing up for the “Subscribe and Save” program. You’ll get a discount on the product, and Amazon will send it to you on a regular basis. So, if you plan an extended stay in one location, or regularly return to your stix-n-brix home, this service can help you save money.

Amazon’s Lightning Deals

Lightning Deals are offered for a limited time and include a wide range of products. They’re called “Lightning Deals” because they are only available for a short time—usually a few hours or until the product sells out.

To find these Lightning Deals:

Go to Amazon.com and click on “Today’s Deals.” Scroll down past the list of Departments (in the left side bar). Click on “Lightning Deal.” (You can also search “Lightning Deal” in the top search bar)

CamelCamelCamel

This unusually named website tracks Amazon prices and notifies you when the price of a product drops. This free site will help you find the very best deals on Amazon. It may be well worth your time to investigate CamelCamelCamel and see how it can help you save money. Visit it here to see how it works.

Do you use other tips to save money? Please share your tips and tricks in the comments below.

##RVDT2129