RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 25, 2023

More Amazon tricks that will save you money

By Gail Marsh

I’ve ordered from Amazon countless times. What I don’t normally do is investigate the many tools this powerhouse shopping giant provides. See for yourself! Here are some Amazon tips and tricks that will save you money.

(Psst: If you didn’t read my first article about Amazon tips from a few weeks ago, read it here.)

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Campground water has a sulfur smell. What can I do?

Dear Dave,

What is the best thing to use for the sulfur in the water at campgrounds? I am at the KOA at Sam’s Town, and the sulfur smell is bad. Thanks. —George, 2018 Jayco Jay Flight 24RBS

RV Video Tour

The 2023 Ember Overland 190MSL Travel Trailer was designed by RVers

The 2023 Ember Overland 190MSL travel trailer is unique in a lot of ways, not the least of which is its designers. Ember created this off-grid, off-road travel trailer based on user feedback. I know… Consult RVers about what RVers want in a trailer—what a concept! In the video below, one of your favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, gives us a sneak peek first-look and a full tour.

Video of the day

5 common RV problems and how to fix them

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Jared Gillis from All About RVs covers five common RV problems and how to fix them.

I have to agree with Jared’s overall assessment that the stress related to problems with your RV goes down in severity the more you know about how to fix them. And since these five issues constitute some of the most common RV problems, the information contained in the video should help ease a lot of RVers’ stress.

This spare trailer tire got ripped to shreds, but why?

Folks, we don’t know the story about this spare trailer tire ripped to shreds, and neither does reader Dana Eulert, who sent this to us. But the moral of the story? Don’t do this at home… or something like that? You won’t believe this!

How important to you is socializing with other RVers at campgrounds or RV parks?

Quick Tip

Leveling board reminders

If you level your rig with boards, it’s critical that the entire tire be supported on the board. If the tire “overhangs” the board, it can damage the tire structure. A 2 x 6 often is big enough, and it’s an easy find at the lumber yard. Redwood is light, but not always easy to find.

Working Couples.com

WorkingCouples.com is an active website with many quality job offerings, all aimed at couples. The work is varied — jobs as varied as caregiver, apartment manager, “houseparent couple,” ranch hand, building manager, campground host… and the list goes on. Search for jobs by location or type. WorkingCouples.com bills itself as “the single largest resource of jobs-for-two anywhere.”

Quick London Broil

by Juliann Esquivel from Florida City, FL

Keep a packet of Montreal steak seasoning handy, so you can easily make this London broil. Simply sprinkling the seasoning packet over the steak adds tons of flavor to the meat. We opted to broil it and the meal came together quickly. Drizzling the savory and sweet marinade over the meat after it has rested just adds to the flavor. Cutting against the grain of the meat helps tenderize this traditionally tougher cut of meat.

“Every day, whether at home or traveling, our dogs get several miles of exercise. It is the highlight of their day! Pictured is Bella the black Lab, now 12, and Kaiah, our beloved Golden that passed suddenly 2 1/2 years ago from a ruptured tumor on her spleen while on an RV fishing trip in Northern Minnesota.” —Mike & Donna Heaser

