Tips for RVers when using Amazon and receiving packages

I love shopping on Amazon! Not only am I able to snap up some incredible buys, but I can also shop on my own time—even if it’s in the middle of the night. That frees our days for traveling and exploring in our RV. Here are some Amazon tips and tricks for RVers.

Tips and tricks for RVers when using Amazon

Amazon Outlet

Did you know that Amazon has an Outlet store? It’s true. Click here to browse the most discounted items on Amazon. Clearance and overstock items come from every category and can save you up to 80%! Type “RV” into the search bar at the top of this special page and you’ll see dozens of deals for your rig. Regular prices are listed along with the clearance/overstock price, so you’ll see how much you’re saving.

Don’t forget to look at the drop menu on the left side of the page. This listing will help narrow your search if you’re looking for a specific item.

Amazon Locker

Amazon Locker is a self-service delivery and pickup service provided by Amazon. This service allows customers to have packages delivered to a locker at a convenient location for pickup later.

Amazon Locker is great for RVers who are on the move. Simply check your itinerary to see where you’ll be on or near the delivery date. Request that your order be sent to that location’s nearest Amazon Locker. You can do this during checkout on Amazon’s website or mobile app. (You can also locate locker sites here.)

When the package arrives at the locker, you’ll receive a unique code via email or text message. This code will open the lock so you can retrieve your order. Lockers are monitored by cameras for security and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amazon Prime members may use Amazon Locker at no additional cost.

Note: Amazon won’t hold your packages forever! Their website clearly states: “Your package will be available for pick-up for three business days after you receive your pickup code.”

USPS

Here’s another handy Amazon tip you may not know about: An alternative way to get your Amazon packages delivered while traveling in your RV is the United States Postal Service. Use Amazon’s “Ship to a USPS Location” option during checkout. Then follow these steps:

In the “Shipping Address” section, select “Ship to a USPS Location” and click “Search.” In the search box, enter the name of the city, state, or zip code (include extension: 50579- XXXX ) of the RV campground where you plan to be on delivery day. This will help you determine the USPS location nearest the campground. Note that not every post office offers General Delivery. You can check the USPS website to find out. Select the USPS location where you plan to pick up your package. Then complete the checkout process. Write your delivery address like this (underlining for emphasis):

G. Marsh

P.O. Box General Delivery

Rosebud, MO

63091-3527

4. When your Amazon order arrives at the post office you’ve selected, you’ll receive a notification to pick up your package. You’ll need a major form of identification to claim your order. The post office is required to hold the package for ten days.

Note: Not all Amazon items are eligible for delivery to a USPS location. In addition, there may be size and/or weight restrictions. Make sure to check the product details before selecting this delivery option.

There you have it! I hope these Amazon tips for you RVers help you find a bargain purchase for your RV, have it delivered, and keep you traveling, too.

