Add another room to your RV with this brilliant mod

We came across an RV mod completed by Facebook user Joshua Torres, and we’re blown away by it! Torres had no use for the bunk beds in his Keystone RV, so he took them out (with some help) and created a laundry room and office. How’s that for adding a whole new room to your RV?

A few commenters asked if these were regular washer/dryer or portable. Torres wrote, “They are both portable. They work really really well. I’m surprised on how well the dryer works. Definitely a game-changer. We don’t have to worry about how good the laundry facility is anymore.” This is the washer and this is the dryer. He explains, “The reason I chose this washer is because of the hot and cold water options. It has both and is all automatic like a home one.”

Another commenter, Robbie Matthews Fravel, wrote, “Love what you did. We removed our bunks as well. We couldn’t take the bottom side bunk completely out due to all the components for the outside kitchen. But we now have a walk-in storage/pantry and closet. I may request some changes for that washer/dryer idea!!!”

