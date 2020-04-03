Sharing the beauty: A 600,000-photograph cross-country journey

By RonnieSue Ambrosino

It’s a very difficult time for all of us. Many people are focused on trying to navigate through this world that was turned topsy-turvy over the last month. There doesn’t seem to be an immediate break in the stress.

We have been fortunate to travel the country with our cameras in hand, taking more than 600,000 photos of the beauty we’ve seen.

We have used social media and our own website to share our travel experiences with friends, family and followers. It’s been a real pleasure to hear the responses we get – some people are amazed at our adventures, some find them inspirational and have told us that they’ve added some of the lesser-known places we visited to their bucket lists. The most rewarding comments we get are when people who can no longer travel tell us that it brings back fond memories of long-ago days when they were on the road.

I would like to share some of the photos we have in order to bring back a memory of a happy time, or just to add some brightness to your life. If you’re isolated or just feeling bored, take a few moments to let your mind be bathed in the peaceful serenity of nature.

RonnieSue Ambrosino and her partner, Dominic, left New York in 2004 to begin their new full-time lifestyle on the road and never looked back! It was a dream come true. She writes, “We explored our country, met wonderful people and learned history, geography and sociology. After seeing so much beauty we realized that we wanted to capture the memories of what we saw. That’s when we began our new passion for photography.”

