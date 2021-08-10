Ask Dave: Advice needed about devices that repel rodents

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the RV Handbook and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discussed devices that repel rodents.



Dear Dave,

We have rodents in the engine compartment and wonder if you have ever heard of or used Grid Guard or RatMat. —Linda

Dear Linda,

I have not used Grid Guard or RatMat to repel rodents, but did a little research and found that both products use a series of interlocking mats similar to tiles available for garage floor covering that are electrically charged with low voltage to deter rodents. They need to have either an electrical source to provide the mild shock or a battery bank.

They are very expensive as you need a system large enough to surround the entire coach. That will cost you $2,400 and up.

I see no testimonials about the products for RV use and have never seen these products at any RV show or dealership. So I am a little skeptical about putting that much money into something that looks like it’s designed for residential and some commercial applications. Also, what happens when you travel in your rig to campgrounds and other locations and can’t take the pads with you? Rodents can crawl up into your rig and remain there for weeks or longer.

The first thing I would suggest is to inspect your rig and seal areas that rodents can enter. That is always the best way to keep critters out of the “house” part of your RV.

Options for rodent deterrent

We have tested several options for rodent deterrent during storage such as dryer sheets, moth balls, and traps. My parents used moth balls in their rig for 10 years and never had a rodent inside. I’m not sure if it was because they stored the rig in a huge gravel parking lot and might not have had many mice during cold weather seeking shelter. All I know is that every spring it smelled like my grandma’s house on the farm when I was young!

The best thing you can do to keep rodents away is remove all food and supplies from your RV before the unit is stored, and to seal all openings. Videos are available showing various traps, baits and such if you are interested.

One product that actually guarantees no rodents for a year is Mouse Free which you spray on the undercarriage. It’s environmentally friendly and utilizes a mint-based product that rodents cannot stand. We have not tested the product; however, it’s been on the RV market for several years and has some great testimonials. Be warned, it is not inexpensive.

