RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Today’s thought

“I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious” —Albert Einstein

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National S’mores Day.

On this day in history: 1960 – NASA launches Discoverer 13 satellite, the first object ever recovered from orbit.



Tip of the Day

Everything you need to know about cleaning your RV awning

Cleaning your RV’s awning is essential if you want it to look good and last a long time. If you clean your awning often, pull it in during bad weather, and fix small rips or tears right away when you notice them, you’ll extend the life of your awning. Awnings are expensive to replace, but if you take care of yours, it might last as long as you own your camper.

Follow these steps to clean your RV awning, protect it from damage, get rid of stains, and more.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Off Grid Trailers Switchback series adventure trailers. As he reports, “Off Grid Trailers is a line of four trailers designed very specifically for the off-road community. … The ability to customize and configure these combined with the extreme off-roading design make this a very capable rig for those who really do live in the world of adventure.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiast.

Advice needed about devices that repel rodents

Dear Dave,

We have rodents in the engine compartment and wonder if you have ever heard of or used Grid Guard or RatMat. —Linda

Read Dave’s reply, including tips for keeping critters out of the RV.

What to do if your propane tank gets overfilled

By Heidi Bodette

Loving the RV Life

Has your RV propane tank ever been overfilled? Well, it happened to us in January. Here’s what we learned so you can help ensure it doesn’t happen to you. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you most often eat a big breakfast, light breakfast or no breakfast?

Put down your fork and tell us here.

What do RVtravel.com readers think?

“Have you ever been stuck in your RV during a storm so violent you feared for your safety?” That’s what we asked our readers recently. Of the nearly 1,900 readers who responded, how many would you guess have feared for their safety at such a time? 21 percent, 39 percent or 52 percent? Find out by clicking here.

Quick Tip

Buy cheap wiper blades

Experts advise that windshield wiper blades should be replaced every six months. If you agree with them, then when buying new blades, buy the cheaper $8 brands instead of the top-of-the-line brand at $20. In a year’s time, you’ll save $24. If you have extra large blades, the savings can be even bigger.

Website of the day

16 seriously cool art installations across the USA

These really are seriously cool, that’s for sure! Some of these don’t even look real…

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent chew gum all the time

• 37 percent play Solitaire every day (or almost every day)

• For those in relationships, 50 percent say they are more adventurous than their partner (and only 15 percent say their partner is the more adventurous one).

Recipe of the Day

Salmon Fillet With Herb Pesto

by Marian Arbour from Newcastle, ON

The instructions and cooking time for this salmon are perfect. The final result is tender and juicy. We loved the flavor grilling adds to the salmon, but this could easily be baked in the oven. On top is a pesto that’s sweet and tangy. We opted to use pine nuts for the pesto but walnuts would be great too. You can use this pesto with any fish, chicken, or meat.

This sounds delicious and fresh! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

The average American throws away 70 pounds of clothes each year. And that’s just the average!

*According to national pest control company, Orkin, which U.S. city has the most mosquitoes? Betcha can’t guess! Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Marley. Never knew how much joy a pet could bring in my life. She is absolutely amazing.” —Donald Fleming

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. Its affordable price makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

What did the judge say to the dentist? “Pull my tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth.”

