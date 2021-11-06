Ask Dave: Should I use fuel additives for my Cat diesel?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses Cat diesel engines.



Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Fleetwood Providence 39L with a 350 Cat diesel engine with 60,000 miles on it. Should I be using a diesel additive or is diesel fuel good enough to protect my engine? If so, what brand would you suggest is best? —Ardo

Dear Ardo,

From what I have gotten from most of the diesel technicians and looking at the Cat owner’s manual they do not recommend any type of additive. Their engine is designed to run on high Sulphur Diesel. What is important is to service the engine regularly and only use Cat-approved filters and oil – especially the ultrahigh efficiency fuel filter.

I have seen several posts and talked with my Winnebago rep. They stated they use Power Service Diesel Additive. I have used that in several Chevy 3500 trucks with the Duramax and put more than 250,000 on three different vehicles.

One other thing that I believe is important is to only use top-tier fuel and make sure it’s the blend designed for your temperatures. We did run into some issues with driver’s filling up in the South and hitting cold weather coming back home to the North. But sometimes you can’t tell or can’t help hitting colder weather.

Check your Cat manual to see if there is any recommendation there as well. I will also keep checking to see if I can find a Cat technician, although that is harder these days as they are not in the RV market anymore.

One more update. I was able to get in touch with a Caterpillar technician in the on-highway division. He said they do not recommend any type of additive other than Power Service anti-gel in cold weather. Plus, he recommended larger truck stops for fuel as they cycle diesel faster and their engines can handle up to B30 biodiesel.

And yes, even though the box says “Fuel Supplement,” it is an anti-gel product.

