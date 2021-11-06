Saturday, November 6, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Letters
Reader Letters

Letter to the editor: Why it’s important to have a plan in case of a health scare

By RV Travel
0

 

Dear editor,
Do you have a plan if one of you has a health scare? This week it happened to us. My husband had a stroke. He was first at the ER, then an acute care hospital and now in a rehabilitation center. Will be in hospital for at least another 14 days.

Why am I speaking about this? To tell you to talk about the “what ifs” now, not while it is happening.

Do you have a support system? Do you have anyone who can get to you wherever you are? Can you do all things if your spouse is in the hospital? The mundane of RV living-type things. I didn’t always realize the little things that now will be up to me. He will recover but we do not know how much he will regain. We are waiting to get out of crisis time before we make any decisions.

Do you plan to continue RV living, or do you plan to get off-road at that point? Please plan. Know the options. There are going to be health issues that pop up but if you talk about them now, things will not be so mind-boggling. Stay safe. —Lisa Adcox

***

Thank you for this important message, Lisa. We hope your husband has a complete recovery so you two can continue on your RV adventures. —All of us at RVtravel.com

We welcome your letters. Submit them here

##RVT1025

Previous article15 camping games and puzzles that are fun for everyone and make the perfect gift
Next articleLemon Laws (kind of) protect new and used RV buyers. This is how they REALLY work

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.