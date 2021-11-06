Letter to the editor: Why it’s important to have a plan in case of a health scare

Dear editor,

Do you have a plan if one of you has a health scare? This week it happened to us. My husband had a stroke. He was first at the ER, then an acute care hospital and now in a rehabilitation center. Will be in hospital for at least another 14 days.

Why am I speaking about this? To tell you to talk about the “what ifs” now, not while it is happening.

Do you have a support system? Do you have anyone who can get to you wherever you are? Can you do all things if your spouse is in the hospital? The mundane of RV living-type things. I didn’t always realize the little things that now will be up to me. He will recover but we do not know how much he will regain. We are waiting to get out of crisis time before we make any decisions.

Do you plan to continue RV living, or do you plan to get off-road at that point? Please plan. Know the options. There are going to be health issues that pop up but if you talk about them now, things will not be so mind-boggling. Stay safe. —Lisa Adcox

Thank you for this important message, Lisa. We hope your husband has a complete recovery so you two can continue on your RV adventures. —All of us at RVtravel.com

