RV Review: 2022 Keystone Raptor 429 fifth wheel toy hauler – beast mode

I’ve mentioned how grateful I am for all the emails and comments I get in these reviews. RV Travel reader Fred P mentioned that he had a Raptor toy hauler and wondered what I thought of them. Honestly, I haven’t really looked at them, so I did and, might as well go big, right?



So I took a peek at the gigantic Keystone Raptor 429 fifth wheel toy hauler, an absolute beast of a trailer.

Keystone Raptor

Like many other Keystone products, the Raptor benefits from Keystone’s “Innovation Lab,” a group within the company that is tasked with fixing some of the issues common to RVs.

Among the things that they’ve come up with are the Blade™ AC venting system that uses plastic joiners so the AC ducting doesn’t collapse over time. The Blade vents also have been proven to be about 20 percent more efficient, so they just shove out more air.

But this rig also has Keystone’s OmniChill®, which allows all three of the AC units in this rig to operate at one time. There are so many areas where this thing is just over the top – that’s just one of them.

This also has Keystone’s color-coded wiring. That means the red wire in one trailer will do the same thing as the red wire in another. That significantly reduces the time it might take a tech to troubleshoot, but also reduces the likelihood that they’ll have to.

Raptor features

A number of things also stood out to me just in the Raptor spec list. Those include the fact that this sports a 12” frame, and the tie-downs inside the garage are welded to that frame. I recently saw photos of another brand of large toy hauler where one Harley ripped the floor tie-downs out of the floor and landed on the other Harley.

The owner was not happy.

The subfloor in this rig is called DynaSpan® flooring. This is effectively a single giant sheet of marine-grade plywood instead of multiple sheets. That flooring is guaranteed for a quarter of a century.

This also features a Road Armor pin box and MORryde CRE 3000 suspension along with three axles.

The door frames in this unit are 78” in height, which is taller than average. Plus, there are five entries into this trailer. Count ‘em: one in the rear from the rear deck, one behind the side deck, two on the side deck and a main entrance into the kitchen.

I also liked that you could option this with a traditional propane-electric refrigerator if you’d like. You can also get a residential fridge which is a Haier model. And there’s my favorite option, a 12-volt DC compressor fridge.

429 (not an old Ford V8)

This being the largest in the family, there were a few other things that got my attention on this. First of all, it actually had a real 22” oven. Such a small detail, but it’ll make a difference. On top of that was a 30” convection microwave, so you can cook for the army that can sleep in here.

There are two bathrooms in this unit, including one just for the downstairs folk.

The side patio has two entry doors and its own awning. There’s also a large TV that is covered when the patio deck is up. The huge rear patio also has an awning over it and both of these patios have steps leading up to them.

You can have the rear opening fitted with a glass folding door, as well.

This is a party trailer of epic proportions.

And fueling that party are two 30-gallon fuel tanks. One which has a gas pump is for the toys. A second 30-gallon tank powers the Onan 5500 generator that’s aboard.

Like all 2022 Keystone products, this one comes with at least 200 watts of solar aboard. It can be fitted with up to 1200 watts of solar, two 3000-watt inverters and lithium power.

Use case

I got to thinking about this trailer and my first thought was that this giant thing is something I’d expect to see in the desert with toys zipping around.

But if I owned some sort of business that did remote events like NASCAR races, for example, this might be a great headquarters for my VIPs. With the deck on the side and on the rear, they could hang out and catch the game or race on one of four TVs outfitted in this trailer.

But what if you’re a band that travels? Imagine you could put the gear in the garage and even use the side or rear platforms as a stage. Then duck inside and there’s your green room. That would be pretty epic, if you ask me. Plus, the green room would be nicer than many I’ve seen. And that third AC unit in the garage could keep said green room at a comfortable temperature.

In summary

Unfortunately, RV Travel reader Fred P had one of these and found that the fuel line was kinked in his. The inverter was also wired incorrectly. This reinforces my feelings that buying any RV from a small, independently owned local dealership will make such a difference in your overall experience. A proper Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) should find these kinds of things and then they get corrected before the rig ever gets delivered to the customer.

Also, let’s face it. This thing is absolutely gargantuan. My personal preference would be to haul it around with a medium-duty truck, especially since you can stick a few Harleys in the back.

The Keystone Raptor is the beast mode of toy haulers

This is totally the beast mode of toy haulers. I wish I had enough musical talent to have one of these, but also have a driver to bring it to gigs for me. Imagine having this parked in a big open field and a big crowd cheering your name. Then you hit the first chord with your guitar and then step out onto the patio to hundreds of screaming fans?

Maybe that’s just my idea. Plus, the most I’ve played recently is the washboard and I don’t think there are a lot of adoring fans for this instrument – although a dude can dream.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

