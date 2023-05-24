How to tell if your RV awning rail is coming loose, and how to fix it

During an inspection of a 2019 Grand Design Momentum in the shop, I found the awning rail coming loose at the roofline of the RV. In the video below, see the telltale sign that got me to inspect the rail, and see just how far the rail has come loose. I’ll also show you how to get the rail back in place.

Additional information for the RV awning rail DIY crew:

The fix is to tighten the rail back in place. To help with this, you can increase the size of the screw from a No. 8 to a No. 10. You can also drill additional mounting holes between the pre-drilled 6” areas. Here are the ones I used.

You can also install trifold rivets. Make sure to clean and reseal as needed on the top of the side rail with non-sag Dicor sealant.

Tip: Cut the Dicor bottle tip small and pinch it with pliers so it’s like a frosting tip. Then, slowly apply and knock down in place with the tip edge of the tube.

Our Facebook groups

These Facebook groups were created to help educate owners about parts, problems, repairs, fixes, and upgrades on RV units. We will be sharing videos that include WHAT’S IN THE SHOP? and SHOP TALK episodes with information on accessories and products that we use and install on the units from the shop.

We try and help as time allows to answer questions and problems. We encourage others to share their experience so we can build a resource page to help everyone.

Please follow us on YouTube, see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Please feel free to share your stories, problems, and upgrades with us so we can build a resource page to help others.

Thank you,

Dustin

##RVDT2128