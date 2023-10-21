Dalykate backpack laundry bag – Perfect for traveling RVers

If your RV does not have a washer/dryer, and most of us do lack that luxury, how to store laundry becomes a problem, not to mention how to transport it to and from the laundromat. So far, my best solution has been this backpack laundry bag by Dalykate.

Before I found this bag I had tried laundry baskets and various other bags. Sometimes I just stuffed my laundry into a garbage bag until washday arrived. But no more.

This bag is HUGE! Granted, I am only one person. But for me, it holds several weeks’ worth of laundry including sheets and towels. It holds even more after washing when everything is neatly folded or rolled.

I store the bag and my dirty laundry in my RV’s bathtub. When it’s time to take a shower I can easily lift the bag out. When I want to go to the car or the laundromat I use the backpack straps that make even fully loaded bags easy to carry.

What I especially like about the Dalykate backpack laundry bag

Its huge size holds a ton of laundry, and measures 13″(diameter) x 29.”

The backpack straps make it easy to carry.

You can cinch the drawstring closed to keep clothing inside the bag no matter how you carry it.

The large exterior mesh pocket is big enough to hold laundry soap and fabric softener, so everything you need is in one place.

An inner zippered pocket holds money, your phone, and/or other small essentials.

Made of tear-resistant and durable 600D oxford cloth, the bag is waterproof, machine washable and sturdy enough to hold 44 pounds of laundry. Reinforced stitching on each joint ensures that the seams do not tear open easily.

Reinforced hanging loop lets you hang the bag on the wall.

What can be improved?

Honestly, I have no complaints or improvement for this laundry bag. It’s well-made, highly functional, and does exactly what it is supposed to do.

Check out the Dalykate Backpack Laundry Bag on Amazon for a great price.

