RV Daily Tips. Monday, June 15, 2020

“I like living. I have sometimes been wildly, despairingly, acutely miserable, racked with sorrow; but through it all I still know quite certainly that just to be alive is a grand thing.” ― Agatha Christie

Tip of the Day

Protect your furnace vent from LP-sniffing bugs

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Frustrated with a frigid RV furnace, our friend Joe tried everything he could. The thing refused to light and made odd noises. He’d switch it off, wait, and try to relight it. The final relight cycle was the culmination. A hearty “Kaboom!” retorted like a cannon shot.

After ascertaining that certain muscles in his body hadn’t failed him at a critical and embarrassing time, Joe hustled outdoors from whence the noise had come. Sure enough, on the ground around his furnace vent were the telltale remains of a mud dauber nest. The poor creature had built her nest and laid a precious egg in the RV’s furnace vent, only to be swiftly evicted. Read more.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Another combo voltage and 3-light tester. Mike reviews another outlet tester, but this one is inexpensive and available over the counter.

RV mods: Screen your engine for protection

Greg Illes was driving along the highway, enjoying the scenery, when suddenly a small flock of sparrows crossed his path. All escaped except for one, who had passed straight through the factory grill (in several pieces) and was distributed in a very messy fashion across two radiators and the hydraulic jack pump. Needless to say, it was a sad (and yucky) task to clean up, and it left him with a resolve to try to avoid a recurrence. Find out his quick (and attractive) fix to better protect his engine compartment. Learn more.

How often do you eat at a fast-food restaurant?

Quick Tip

Make sure your sealant is sealing

Check sealants around windows, doors and roof vents often. Sealant does “dry out,” and cracked sealant can lead not only to air leaks (making it harder to heat and cool your rig), but worse, can allow water in that can lead to expensive damage.

Random RV thought

When selecting a campsite in a campground with a looped layout, select a site on the inside of curves in the park road so headlights of passing vehicles won’t beam at you at night.

Website of the day

Why is the RV design so boring?

This article from Curbed asks: Why do all RVs look the same, and what are with those ugly “swoosh” decals on the sides? Read the article then let us know what you think about RV designs in the comments below.

Trivia

Think you’re good at quacking like a duck? If so, head to Stuttgart, Arkansas, where every year since 1936, during Thanksgiving week, they hold the Annual World Championship Duck Calling Contest. If you quack the best, you could win a prize package worth more than $15,000.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Neko. His full name is Kuro Neko, which according to Google means black cat. Neko would usually wake me at 4:30 a.m. and just stare at me. Well, it took a little bit of nudging by him when I finally caught on to what he wanted. I had to walk over to his food and water bowl to watch him eat. I’m not sure if he was showing me his gratitude for having his bowls filled for him or if he just needed my approval for him to go ahead and eat. This was a ritual that happened every day. I became the happiest person the day he picked me. Sadly though Neko had cancer and had to be put down. He was 15 and gave me joy for 11 years of my life. There were many other things Neko would do, but I guess I would have to write a whole chapter on him.” — Gil

Gosh, it really rains cats and dogs in the springtime. I think I stepped in a poodle!

