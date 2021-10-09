Friday, October 8, 2021

All RVers will relate to this catchy song. You’re going to love it!

By Emily Woodbury
This song, “I Need to Go Somewhere,” by a wonderful artist, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, recently came on my Spotify radio as I was driving. I know and love Drew Holcomb, but hadn’t heard this song before. As soon as it came on I found myself cranking up the volume. Not only is it catchy, but I think it’s something we can all relate to as RVers.

Drew sings, “So put me on a train, I don’t care where it’s going/ Fly me on a plane, maybe out to Wyoming/ Need an RV, no plans, just you and me/ I need to go somewhere…”

The official music video is almost as good as the song itself. You’ll get a kick out of it. Maybe you’ll add it to one of your playlists too. Enjoy!

